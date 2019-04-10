Easter Bunny Hop St Michael’s hospice, St Leonards on Sea raises £1,414

The annual St Michael’s Hospice Easter Bunny Hop has been hailed as a great success, attracting hundreds of people and raising £1,414.49 for the charity.

The event was held in the hospice gardens at Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards on Sea on Sunday, April 7.

St Michael's Hospice Easter Bunny Hop 2019 SUS-191004-091118001

St Michael’s hospice community fundraiser, Laura Sully says they welcomed more than 475 children and their parents/carers for a morning of fun; hunting for carrots around trees and shrubs, and getting stuck in to arts and crafts.

“I would like to say a very big thank you to everyone who attended the annual Easter Bunny Hop,” she said.

“It was a fantastic event, which is getting more and more popular every year. “This is the most we have ever raised from this event, so a big thank you to everyone who came along.

“Huge thanks to Morrison’s for the very kind donation of Easter eggs and thank you to hospice volunteers and cake bakers, who make putting these events on possible.

St Michael's Hospice Easter Bunny Hop 2019 SUS-191004-091006001

“This year’s event was in memory of the wonderful Pauline Crouch, who created the three children’s events, which take place at the hospice annually.

“Pauline died at the hospice in 2018 and we are eternally grateful to her for all her support over the years, leaving a wonderful legacy to the hospice.”

“In total, this event raised an incredible £1414.49. Which will help the hospice continue to provide its vital services to the population of Hastings and Rother.

For information about upcoming hospice events, visit the website at: www.stmichaelshospice.com/events.

St Michael's Hospice Easter Bunny Hop 2019 SUS-191004-091130001

St Michael's Hospice Easter Bunny Hop 2019 SUS-191004-091106001