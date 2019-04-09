Easter Fun Day at Bluebell Ridge, Hastings next weekend

Hop on down to the Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre, Chown’s Hill, Hastings for the annual Easter Fun Day next Saturday (April 20), 11-2pm.

The family fun event is free to enter. There will be plenty of Easter themed fun and visitors will have the chance to meet and greet all the rescue cats who are being cared for at the centre while they wait to find their forever homes.

The centre will have a range of egg-citing activities for all ages, including Easter themed games, face painting and homemade refreshments.

Entry is free but donations are welcomed, with all funds raised on the day going towards helping the cats at the centre.

Bluebell Ridge is a self-funding RSPCA Branch who rescue and rehome more than 200 abused, abandoned and unwanted cats each year as well as neutering many hundreds of felines and bull breeds to prevent suffering in Hastings and Rother.

The charity has to raise over £150,000 every year to keep the centre open and they heavily rely on the generosity of local individuals, businesses and groups to continue with their vital work.

The centre is run by six trained staff members and a dedicated group of fifty volunteers, who all work hard in rehabilitating and caring for the cats in their care.

For more information visit the website at: www.bluebellridge.org.uk