Extra Brighton show added to The Supervet tour

The Supervet will speak at two shows at the Brighton Centre later this year as part of his UK tour.

TV vet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick has announced an additional three events as part of his Welcome to My World UK and Ireland tour, following 'huge demand for tickets' for the original 18 shows.

He visits Brighton on November 24, at 7.30pm and an additional 2.30pm show.

He said: “I’m delighted to be adding more shows to my tour later this year and looking forward to taking everyone on my journey from a field in Ireland, to the world of regenerative bionics, where everything becomes possible. Welcome to my world!”

The 21-date tour is described as 'a must for all animal lovers and fans of the TV show alike' - which will see Noel enlighten audiences with his life story and explain how he became The Supervet we know and love.

Professor Fitzpatrick is an orthopaedic-neuro veterinary surgeon and managing director of Fitzpatrick Referrals, a specialist veterinary referral hospital employing more than 200 staff.

He has conceived and developed a number of world-first veterinary initiatives, such as synthetic cartilage transplant, limb salvage prostheses, limb deformity correction, custom joints and spinal disc replacements.

In 2010, a BBC documentary entitled The Bionic Vet saw Noel develop new methods and techniques.

In 2014, Channel 4 commissioned a new series with Noel and his team at Fitzpatrick Referrals, The Supervet, which has now run for 10 successful series.

Tickets are now on sale from £39.05.

Call the Box Office on 0844 847 1515 or visit: www.brightoncentre.co.uk