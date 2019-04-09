Hospice Grand Spring Fayre will be Bank holiday weekend fun in St Leonards on Sea

Enjoy some family fun while raising funds for charity at the St Michael’s Hospice Grand Spring Fayre on Saturday, May 4, 10.15-12.30pm.

The event, organised by the Hastings and St Leonards Support Group, will be held at Arthur Easton Centre, St Michael’s Hospice, Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards on Sea.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “It is a wonderful morning for all the family.

“There are plenty of stalls to browse, homemade cakes to eat, live entertainment and don’t forget the wonderful Grand Draw and tombola.

“It’s the perfect event for picking up a bargain or two!”

Entry is 50p per person and includes biscuits and a cup of tea or coffee.

If anyone is interested in volunteering for the Hastings and St Leonards Support Group, call Margaret on 01424 445177 or email: fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com