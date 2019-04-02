Make new friends, get active and have fun at Wheel and Walk event

Get ready to set your wheels in motion or put your best foot forward for the Bexhill Lions Club’s annual Wheel and Walk.

The fun, friendly and colourful Wheel and Walk returns on Sunday, June 9.

It is for mobility scooter users, wheelchair users, parents/carers with prams and walkers of all ages.

Lion President Andrea Etheridge says everyone is welcome, regardless of mobility level, adding: “Taking place along Bexhill promenade, this non-competitive event starts at Bexhill Sea Angling Club, led off by a grand parade of mobility scooters, and finishes at the De La Warr Pavilion terrace. A distance of 3.4km.

“Walkers and wheelchair users can choose a distance of either a 1.7km or 3.4km.

“Prizes will be awarded for the best dressed scooter, wheelchair and pushchair.

“The suggested theme this year is ‘Nautical’ so please come in fancy dress and decorate your vehicles/pram if you want to.

“All participants will receive a finisher’s medal.

“This proved to be a very popular event last year and we want to build on that success.

“We want to bring people together in a safe, sociable environment to meet up, chat, make new friends, get active in a fun way, and improve wellbeing.

“We hope everyone will have a great day and meet lots of new people.”

The entry fee is £5 in advance for adults, £3 for under 16’s (£8 and £5 on the day subject to availability).

Proceeds will go to the RNLI.

Entrants are encouraged to get sponsorship and raise money for their own good cause.

For more information or to register, visit: www.bexhill-lions.org