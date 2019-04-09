80s star Paul Young brings his No Parlez tour to Bexhill

Everyone’s favourite 80’s crooner Paul Young is back on tour performing his much loved album No Parlez in celebration of 35 years since its release.

Paul comes to the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Friday April 26 - tickets from £20 - £42.50 available from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com

From Come Back And Stay to Wherever I Lay My Hat and Love Of The Common People, Paul racked up some major hits in the early 1980s and found himself a place forever in the hearts of British music fans. Incredibly those mighty vocal chords were first unleashed back in 1983 with the release of his colossal debut album. No Parlez reached number 1 in the UK charts in 1983 staying there for five weeks and fast went triple platinum.

The album produced Paul’s first UK number one single – which was the cover of Marvin Gaye’s Wherever I Lay My Hat - and the hits Come Back And Stay plus Love Of The Common People.

Originally in bands including Q-Tips, Paul went solo in the 80s and his career went stellar with further top 10 hits such as Everytime You Go Away, and Everything Must Change.

He is also a Brit Award winner for Best Male vocalist, sings the opening lines on the original Band Aid Single Feed The World and performed at Live Aid in 1984.

Paul is a keen chef, biker and fan of Mexicana. He is a family man, always happy to be touring his classic hits as a solo artist or with his Tex Mex/Americana band Los Pacaminos.

