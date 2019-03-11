Battle singer Alice Auer has new single out with live gigs

Since leaving her hometown of Battle, singer Alice Auer has been busy writing and performing her original music in London.

Alice moved away in 2013 to study jazz vocals at London College of Music and since graduating she has been performing a unique mix of jazz and soul music which has won her a following, including at the Ealing Jazz Festival alongside acts such as Roy Ayers and Yolanda Brown.

In 2017 she released her debut EP Close To You - which can be found online on all music streaming services - and to celebrate this she held her first sold-out gig at popular music venue The Troubadour. Alice has since written new work which she will be releasing throughout 2019 starting with new single October, out on Saturday March 16. She is putting on a launch gig at St James’ Church in Islington with support from Natty Reeves and Hank, followed by a gig at The George Tavern on March 27 or at Pizza Express Live Holborn on May 27.

