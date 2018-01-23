Britney Spears to headline Brighton Pride

Legendary pop icon Britney Spears has been announced as the headline act for Brighton and Hove Pride on Saturday August 4.

Brighton Pride will be the first place in Europe to see the global megastar on her 2018 tour performing her spectacular Las Vegas show ‘Britney – Piece of Me’

Britney says: “I’m so excited to be kicking off my UK tour this summer at Brighton Pride! I guarantee it’s going to be a night to remember and can’t wait to sing and dance with all of my LGBTQ fans.”

The Grammy Award-winning superstar will perform the exclusive show at Brighton and Hove Pride following her record-breaking, four-year headlining Las Vegas residency “Britney: Piece of Me” at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Alongside the smiles, sunshine and good times, Brighton Pride’s sole ethos is to promote tolerance and diversity within the communities and to organise inclusive events.

Supporting local charities and good causes is the cornerstone of Brighton and Pride, a ‘Pride with Purpose’ raising over £450,000 for local good causes in the last four years.

More info at Brighton-Pride.org.

Tickets at Pride-Tickets.org.