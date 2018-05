The Occasional Consort under the direction of Anne Whiteman, are giving a Concert in St. Thomas’s Church, Winchelsea, on Saturday June 2 at 7.30.p.m.

The programme wil include Telmann’s ‘Jesu meine Freude,’ Purcell’s ‘O sing unto the Lord,’ and a wide-ranging selection of British Folk Songs, accompanied by a String Ensemble, led by Peter Field.

Tickets at £10.00 are available on the door.’