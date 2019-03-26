Floor-fillers and dance hits from Show Me Love live tour coming to Hastings

It’s never to early to start planning a party night out so get your tickets now for Show Me Love at the White Rock Theatre next year.

One of the biggest UK club tours, Show Me Love has been packing out venues since 2018 with many sell-out shows, and visits the White Rock Theatre on Saturday March 21 2020.

Show Me Love describes itself as the ultimate once-in-a-lifetime clubbing experience. This multi-genre show offers the best in UK garage, club classics, funky house, D&B, old skool, R&B, hip-hop, dancehall, trance, and more.

Show Me Love brings live performances from the world’s best headliners from way back in the day, and special guests include DJ Luck & MC Neat, Artful Dodger, Robyn S, Shola Ama, Sweet Female Attitude performing their garage smash Flowers, and Baby D with Let Me Be Your Fantasy. Headliners/DJ’s/performers can vary on the night. Details and booking on whiterocktheatre.org.uk or 01424 462288.

