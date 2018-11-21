Gladys Knight, the Empress of Soul, is to headline Sussex music festival

Jamie Cullum and Snarky Puppy are also among the first names announced for Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2019

The Love Supreme Jazz Festival will return to Glynde Place in East Sussex from July 5th – 7th 2019 with a line-up boasting some of the biggest names in jazz, soul, R&B and beyond. Having enjoyed its biggest year to date this summer, with over 45000 in attendance across the weekend, the festival has announced the first wave of artists confirmed to perform at next year’s event, with 10 million-selling jazz-pop star Jamie Cullum, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Gladys Knight and three-time Grammy Award-winning jazz and funk collective Snarky Puppy all joining the line-up.

Love Supreme is one of the major music festival success stories of recent years and has become a much coveted stop for artists and bands on the international touring circuit. Since its inception in 2013 the festival has played host to the likes of Herbie Hancock, Earth Wind & Fire, George Benson, Nile Rodgers, Grace Jones, Hugh Masekela, George Clinton, Pharoah Sanders, Gregory Porter, Lianne La Havas, Bryan Ferry, Esperanza Spalding, Melody Gardot, Brad Mehldau, Chaka Khan, Branford Marsalis and Robert Glasper amongst many others and is now widely regarded as one of the world’s best jazz festivals.

Love Supreme Jazz Festival Founder, Ciro Romano, said: “Looking out from the main stage at the huge crowd enjoying every minute of Earth Wind & Fire’s closing night set this summer was an incredible moment. The whole weekend was full of similar moments and the festival delivered on so many levels this year. Confirming Jamie Cullum, Gladys Knight and Snarky Puppy for next summer is a fantastic start and a big step towards our aim of delivering an even better event for 2019.”

Love Supreme 2019 will run from Friday July 5th – Sunday 7th 2019. Early bird tickets go on sale this Thursday November 22nd from www.lovesupremefestival.com.

