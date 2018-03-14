Introducing the brightest upcoming talent at Fairlight

Fairlight Hall continues its exciting collaboration with the Oxford Lieder Festival with a concert on Sunday March 18 at 11am.

As well as presenting many of the world’s greatest musicians in Oxford each October, OLF supports bright new artists throughout the year.

Its artistic director the pianist Sholto Kynoch, will introduce exceptional emerging professional singers to Fairlight in a range of programmes designed to appeal to all and to showcase brilliant young voices and glorious music.

Concert 2 showcases Bethan Langford mezzo-soprano with Sholto on piano. Bethan has recently graduated from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and is now a trainee at the National Opera Studio. She has already appeared at the Proms, Glyndebourne, and on BBC Radio 3, and has been described as ‘terrific’ by the Times and possessing a voice that has ‘warmth and a certain grandeur’ by Opera Magazine.

The centrepiece of Bethan and Sholto’s concert is Schumann’s song cycle Frauenliebe Und Leben (‘A woman’s love and life’), written in the blissful year of Schumann’s marriage to Clara Wieck (1840). It contains some of his most beautiful songs, woven into a moving narrative. Alongside this, they have devised another mini-cycle of songs, interspersing songs by Brahms and Mendelssohn, and focussing on the Romantic poet Joseph von Eichendorff. Tickets £10 include coffee and cake; www.fairlighthall.co.uk