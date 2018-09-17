Kaiser Chiefs bring major tour to Bexhill

Never mind the riot, just form an orderly queue when tickets go on sale this week for a Kaiser Chiefs gig at the De La Warr Pavilion.

General tickets go on sale on Friday September 21 at 9am costing £35/45 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

The band comes to Bexhill on Wednesday February 20 having announced a major tour next year following news of their seventh studio album,

Kaiser Chiefs rose to fame in 2005 when their album Employment received commercial success, selling over three million copies. The band have since gone on to release six studio albums featuring a number of hit singles, including: I Predict A Riot, Ruby, Everything Is Average Nowadays, Never Miss a Beat and Everyday I Love You Less and Less.

The band last toured in support of their sixth release Stay Together in 2017. The album featured singles Parachute and Hole in My Soul. The 2019 tour will support their latest album KC7 which is now available for pre-order.

The 20-date tour kick starts on Friday January 2019 at the O2 Academy in Newcastle, calling at a host of UK cities including Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, Bath, London and Nottingham before the final night at De La Warr Pavilion.