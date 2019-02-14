The 80s crooner who became part of British pop history - Paul Young brings No Parlez anniversary tour to Bexhill

From Come Back And Stay to Wherever I Lay My Hat and Love Of The Common People, singer Paul Young racked up some major hits in the early 1980s and found himself a place forever in the hearts of British music fans.

Incredibly those mighty vocal chords were first unleashed back in 1983 with the release of colossal debut album No Parlez, and 35 years later Paul is celebrating his success with an anniversary tour.

He comes to Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on Friday April 26. Tickets cost £20 upwards to £40.50 from box office on 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

No Parlez reached number 1 in the UK charts in 1983 staying there for five weeks and fast went triple platinum.

The album produced Paul’s first UK number one single – which was the cover of Marvin Gaye’s Wherever I Lay My Hat - and the hits Come Back And Stay plus Love Of The Common People. The album also featured a cover of Joy Division’s Love Will Tear Us Apart.

Originally in bands including Q-Tips, Paul went solo in the 80s and his career took off with No Parlez and further top 10 hits such as Everytime You Go Away, and Everything Must Change. He is also a Brit Award winner for Best Male vocalist, sings the opening lines on the original Band Aid Single Feed The World and performed at Live Aid in 1984. Paul is a keen chef, biker and fan of Mexicana. He is a family man, always happy to be touring his classic hits as a solo artist or with his Tex Mex/Americana band Los Pacaminos.

