The boys from Battle - Keane to be back in the game

Keane made a welcome return to the music scene last Saturday night (August 11) headlining the Battle Festival with a special one-off acoustic gig.

All four band members, Tom Chaplin, Tim Rice-Oxley, Richard Hughes and Jesse Quin received rapturous applause from adoring fans as they took to the outdoor stage in the spectacular setting of Battle Abbey.

It was clear from the outset that the band were enjoying being back on their home turf after an absence of five years. Cool and relaxed it was as if they’d never been away, performing many a Keane smash hit as tight-knit as ever including Somewhere only We Know, and Everybody Changes.

Songs from Tom Chaplin’s solo albums, made during the break from Keane, also made the play list.

The sold-out gig attracted fans from near and far, including one Keane fan who travelled from Argentina.

Prior to Keane’s performance, a number of talented local musicians had the daunting task of being the support acts. These included singer/songwriter Marie White from Hastings. Her acoustic set and incredible voice went down a storm with the audience. The 22 year old is in the process of finishing her first album and as for performing at the Battle Festival, she said: “It’s great and it’s amazing to be supporting a band like Keane.”

As Keane’s nearly two hour set drew to a close, Tom Chaplin thanked Marie for her performance and the fans for their support. The audience were not going to let Keane escape without an encore however, clapping, whistling and calling out for more; and they obliged, drawing the gig to a close with the haunting Sovereign Light Café.

Everybody changes but it’s great to see, and hear, that the changes that have occurred in the past five years have not diminished any of the magic that is Keane. You can run away boys but you won’t go far...By Lynda Turner.

read more: Keane to play special one-off gig at Battle Abbey



