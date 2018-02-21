The iconic Reid brothers on their way to a Hastings gig

Tickets go on sale on Friday (February 23) for The Proclaimers gig at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Saturday December 1.

It has been 31 years since Scottish twins Craig and Charlie Reid emerged into the nation’s music sensibilities. Since then, their enduring appeal across generations has carved a niche where pop, folk, new wave and punk collide.

The emotion, fire, wit and singalong vibrancy of the songs and their extensive touring has entertained fans throughout the world.

The Proclaimers have even inspired a musical, the play and film, Sunshine On Leith. The musical has its fourth UK run from April to June this year, with its biggest production to date by West Yorkshire Playhouse. 2018 also marks the 30th anniversary since the release of the Sunshine On Leith album.

August sees The Proclaimers release their 11th studio album and tour from July to December. Booking on 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.