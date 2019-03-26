Three solo performers in triple header at Kino-Teatr in St Leonards

This month sees a classy evening of live music at Kino-Teatr in St Leonards with a triple header of great artists who are each headliners in their own right.

Ollie Cherer, Trevor Moss and Roberto Picazo will perform on Thursday April 25 from 7.30pm - tickets £10.

Blending radiophonic folk and city/pastoral eclecticism, St Leonards based Cherer (Gilroy Mere, Dollboy, etc,) will be playing songs from his last few albums, including Violet Meek and Sir Ollife Leigh, solo and stripped back.

Trevor Moss has released five albums as part of a duo with his wife Hannah-Lou. He has toured the world, everywhere from the Royal Albert Hall to the Grand Ole Opry, and been championed across radio including by legendary broadcaster Bob Harris. Rob Picazo combines soulful vocals, relatable lyrics and bluesy melodies, influenced by great icons such as Sam Cooke, Ray Charles and Dan Penn. His first album, Spanish Moss was released in September 2017.

