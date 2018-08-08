Two Hastings acts to support Keane at this weekend’s special Battle Abbey show

Local artists Marie White and Someone Anyone will support Keane at their one-off accoustic show at Battle Abbey this Saturday 11 August, which will raise funds towards Battle Festival’s education and community engagement work.

Singer songwriter Marie White has been making a name for herself over the last six years, captivating audiences across Sussex with her soulful style, and she is still only 22. Marie worked with producer Hugh Worskett (Will Joseph Cook, Rae Morris, Birdy) on her debut single “I Want To Know You”, which was released earlier this year.

Marie White at Fat Tuesday SUS-170222-151319001

Someone Anyone led by frontman Harry Osbourne are influenced by soul, jazz, pop and everything in between. After a number of successful shows in Hastings, they are branching out, with forthcoming dates including a headline show at Hootenanny Brixton and an appearance at Beautiful Days festival.

Saturday’s show will be the first time in five years that all four Keane band members have played together, and tickets sold out within minutes. Since 2013, Tom Chaplin has released his debut solo album ‘The Wave’ and follow up ‘Twelve Tales Of Christmas’. Tim and Jesse Quin have been working on their own projects, and together as Mt. Desolation, have recently released their second album ‘When The Night Calls’.

Tim Rice-Oxley has been a patron of Battle Festival since 2014. He grew up in Battle and formed Keane with friends, singer Tom Chaplin and drummer Richard Hughes, later joined by bassist Jesse Quin. An Ivor Novello award-winning songwriter, as part of his work with Battle Festival Tim has given one-to-one mentoring to a number of talented young local musicians.

Battle Festival 2018 runs throughout October and includes a plethora of events spanning music, literature, film, poetry, comedy, food, and family entertainment. This year’s programme is soon to be announced. For information visit www.battlefestival.co.uk.

