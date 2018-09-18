Ocean Symposium and exhibition at St Mary in the Castle, Hastings

The Ocean Symposium and Marine Exhibition will be held at St Mary in the Castle, Hastings on September 22, 9.30-5pm.

All are welcome to attend the event which is organised by the United Nations Association (Bexhill and Hastings), Sussex Wildlife Trust, Rother Voluntary Action, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust.

Dolphins on the Sussex coast SUS-180918-170252001

There will be presentations by expert speakers in the fields of Climate Change, Ocean Pollution, Marine Conservation, Marine resources and Commonwealth Nations, Blue Economy and Fisheries. Short films about the Global Oceans and life under water in the Sussex Coast will be shown.

More than 150 delegates representing different Marine Organisations in Sussex, Hampshire, Kent and London, as well as Scientists from leading Academic Institutions will be attending.

United Nations Marine Biologist Gonzalo Alvarez said: “Never before has our Ocean been under such threat: plastics, ocean acidification, ocean warming, polar ice melting, coral reefs and marine life in danger. Come and join us at this exciting community event. A Marine Exhibition, stalls and a day of learning and networking.

“Watch with us the BBC Earth short film about the Oceans, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, and listen to experts about new projects in the fields of Marine Conservation, Global Oceans, Climate Change, Marine Resources and Marine Wildlife. See the SeaVax Prototype. Its amazing. Come and join us at this exciting event.”

Tea and coffee provided. For more information email: unaukhandb@gmail.com

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer Series paper by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer Series paper simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)