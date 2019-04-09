Open Coffee Morning for National Trust at St Leonards on Sea this Saturday (April 13)

The Hastings and St Leonards Association of the National Trust are holding an Open Coffee Morning at the Arthur Easton Centre, St Michael’s Hospice, Maze Hill, St Leonards this Saturday (April 13), 10-11.30am.

There will be a variety of stalls selling cakes, books, plants, stationery and fancy goods, a tombola, raffle and information about the Association and its history.

Admission is free but a donation is asked for coffee and cake.

Organiser Di Goldsack said: “Although people have to be a member of National Trust to join the association we welcome any visitors to the coffee morning.

“If anyone is interested in joining the association we can also arrange that.

“There is an annual subscription of £7 for a single person or £10 for a household.”

For more details call 01424 752 935.