A stellar fun night out with the Post Modern Jukebox

The non-stop party that is Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox is back with the Black And White Tour which lands at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Tuesday November 27.

Post Modern Jukebox shows bring a full band of gifted musicians, singers and surprise. The experience is never the same twice, with new songs and shifting combinations of members giving a unique twist to every show. It’s a Roaring 20s salsa that would make Harlem dance halls hop, mixed with swinging 60s with the Rat Pack, spiced up with Motor City soul and classic sock hop rockin’ that gets the audiences twisting the night away. A Postmodern Jukebox tour is a unique blend of talent and personality that is always entertaining, fresh and exciting; tracks will be performed from compilation album The Essentials II which includes reworked classics such as David Bowie’s Heroes, and Justin Bieber’s Love Yourself. Tickets £26.50/£36.50 from 01424 462288 or www.dlwp.com.

read more: Back by popular demand - A Penny Pincher’s Christmas in Hastings