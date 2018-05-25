Double Shakespeare on Hastings Pier

The Three Inch Fools, a national touring company acclaimed for their fast-paced and musically-driven approach to Shakespeare, will perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Hamlet on Hastings Pier on June 6-7 respecitvely.

Five actors, with all manner of musical instruments and plenty of character-swapping, will present an inventive take on two of Shakespeare’s most renowned plays as part of their national summer tour.

Over the years, The Three Inch Fools have performed in venues ranging from castles and cathedrals to bookshops and seaside piers – all the world’s a stage!

‘We want to show Shakespeare off to everyone,’ says Co-Founder and Director James Hyde, ‘and excite a whole new generation of Shakespeare lovers to get to know his plays in all their vibrancy.

Audience members are invited to arrive early, and to bring a picnic to enjoy, to add to the festival atmosphere of the performance, and to help create a midsummer night’s dream of their own.

Tickets for each performance cost £14 (£10 forunder 16s; £45 family ticket) and are available from www.threeinchfools.com.

Picnics are invited from 6pm. Please bring something to sit on and wrap up warm!