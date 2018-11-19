Flamenco stars will raise the temperature at Kino-Teatr

Kino-Teatr has just the antidote to chilly seaside winter this weekend with the heat and passion of Spain on Saturday November 24.

The amazing Jeus Olmedo will return to the venue in St Leonards with his presentation A Night Of Flamenco at 5pm and 7.30pm.

Jesus was born in the colourful Arganzuela quarter of Madrid in 1985. One of three children from a working class family, his precocious talent and innate love for Spanish dance led him to commence studies at the Madrid dance conservatoire when just eight years of age.

His love of flamenco grew when, aged 11, he met his then idol Joaquin Cortes, and at the age of 13 he then decided to study Flamenco dance with maestro Rafael de Cordoba.

In 2003 he joined the Flamenco company Juanma as principal male sololist, performing the premier of El Raiz with the Madrid Symphony Orchestra at the Teatro Real in 2004.

He arrived in London in 2009 and soon began making a name for himself in the city, performing in venues like Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club and the Royal Albert Hall. Jesus then appeared in worldwide media for being the flamenco teacher of Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

At Kino-Teatr Olmedo will perform with aspiring London based flamenco dancer La Kati, flamenco singer Rut Santamaria, guitarist Adrian Sola and percussionist Ayoze de Alejandro.

Tickets cost £20 with concessions, book online at www.kino-teatr.co.uk.

