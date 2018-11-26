Peaky Blinders’ director at Kino-Teatr for special event

Kino-Teatr in St Leonards will host a free special screening of the opening episodes of new TV drama Taken Down directed by David Caffrey whose previous series was the brilliant Peaky Blinders.

The event will take place on Wednesday December 5 from 7.30pm.

Introducing Taken Down, Caffrey will take part in a Q&A with members of the cast Sean Fox and Brian Gleeson, and founder of the Buddy Project for Syrian refugees Rossana Leal, for the post-screening discussion.

The show focuses on Detective Jen Rooney, played by Lynn Rafferty as she investigates the violent death of a young Nigerian migrant whose body is found close to a Direct Provision Centre, where refugees wait for political asylum. Viewers are brought into a twilight world where slum landlords and criminals prey on the vulnerable. Written by Stuart Carolan, the cast also includes Aïssa Maïga, Orla Fitzgerald, Slimane Dazi and Barry Ward.

