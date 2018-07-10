The Vicar and The Monks together for a comedy night

Enjoy a unique evening of comedy with Christian comedy duo The Monks and a genuine man of the cloth.

The Vicar and The Monks will be performing live at On The Rocks on Claremont as part of Hastings Fringe Festival on July 29 from 8pm.

This is a chance to enjoy two rising stars of the comedy circuit.

Winner of the Canterbury Festival Comedy Competition, Reverend Ravi Holy can be trusted to deliver a punchy, gag-filled set about his real life as a vicar and former punk, and how he has been moonlighting as a stand-up comedian.

He will be followed by The Monks with their sharp, edgy and righteous observational comedy - probably the only Christian sketch comedy act in the UK. They will be performing a selection of sketches from their show The All New Ten Commandments. Each of the commandments gets the comedy sketch treatment. The Monks are Kevin Moore and Yazz Fetto.