Tom is back in town with his biggest show to date at Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome

Everyone will enjoy this cool, fun and classy performance from homegrown talent Tom Fitzpatrick at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Friday September 21 from 8pm.

Tom is performing with his swing orchestra in My Kind Of Town - The Very Best of Sinatra. The UK’s youngest professional swing singer, he brings his popular style back to the Hippodrome in what he promises is his biggest show yet. Born and raised in Eastbourne, Tom has built up quite a following and now performs worldwide with top big bands and jazz orchestras. However, as the title suggests, Tom has chosen his hometown to revisit big time swing. With a band consisting of some of the best musicians in the country, playing the hits of Ole Blue Eyes himself, audiences of all ages will be thrilled by an experience reflecting the glory days of Sinatra himself live at The Sands. Doors open 7.30pm; tickets £18-21 from box office on 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.

