All Saints church, Sidley Flower Festival next week

All Saints Church, Sidley present their annual Flower Festival, June 20 - 23.
The theme is Fairy Stories.
Lots of displays with members of the congregation showcasing their talents as flower arrangers.
Refreshments available.
Opening times: Sunday 20, 10.30-6pm.
Friday 21, 10-5pm.
Saturday 22, 10.30-5pm, with a coffee morning and various stalls in the hall 10.30-1pm.
Sunday 23, 12.30-5pm.
Admission £1.50,
