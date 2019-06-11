All Saints church, Sidley Flower Festival next week

All Saints Church, Sidley present their annual Flower Festival, June 20 - 23.

The theme is Fairy Stories.

Lots of displays with members of the congregation showcasing their talents as flower arrangers.

Refreshments available.

Opening times: Sunday 20, 10.30-6pm.

Friday 21, 10-5pm.

Saturday 22, 10.30-5pm, with a coffee morning and various stalls in the hall 10.30-1pm.

Sunday 23, 12.30-5pm.

Admission £1.50,

