Classic Vehicle Show at Bannatyne Hotel, Hastings

Bannatyne Hotel, Hastings hosted the very first South of England Classic Vehicle show on Sunday, June 23.

More than 1,000 people descended on the grounds of the hotel to admire in excess of 250 vehicles, some of which dated back to 1911.

South of England Classic Vehicle Show at Bannatyne Hotel and Spa in Hastings. SUS-190623-121744001

Hastings Mayor, Cllr Nigel Sinden, and Daniella Rollinson-Best, sales and event manager at Bannatyne Hotel, Hastings officially opened the show at 11am for eager guests.

Live music was provided by East Sussex DJs, Pete Prescott and Paul Crimin.

A succulent hog roast was enjoyed by many, washed down with Pimms and Prosecco in the stunning hotel gardens.

The new PURE Arts gallery opened its doors for the first time, displaying work from local artist Brenda Hartill.

South of England Classic Vehicle Show at Bannatyne Hotel and Spa in Hastings. SUS-190623-121338001

There was something for everyone at the event, and youngsters enjoyed bouncy castles, face painting, Hastings Miniature Railway and more.

The Classic Vehicle Show was held to support local charity the Fellowship of St Nicholas (FSN).

FSN has been in existence since 1939, supporting children, young people and families in Hastings and Rother.

The Classic Vehicle Show raised £1,046 for the charity on the day.

South of England Classic Vehicle Show at Bannatyne Hotel and Spa in Hastings. SUS-190623-121718001

Daniella says they have received much positive feedback about the show. “I’m thrilled,” she said.

“The grounds were buzzing with excitement and the exhibits looked amazing.

“Everything was so successful and I’m delighted to announce that we will be hosting next year’s show too!

“We have already had more than 100 exhibitors sign up and I’m sure it will be as good as this year, if not better.

South of England Classic Vehicle Show at Bannatyne Hotel and Spa in Hastings. SUS-190623-121540001

“Thank you to all our exhibitors for providing the beautiful vehicles, the stall holders for our refreshments and entertainment, and of course a huge thank you to everyone who attended on the day.”

The next South of England Classic Vehicle Show will be held on June, 28, 2020 at Bannatyne Hotel Hastings.

To enquire about being an exhibitor, contact Daniella on 01424 851222 or visit: www.bannatyne.co.uk

For more information on FSN visit: https://www.fsncharity.co.uk