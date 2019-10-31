Four things to do in the Hastings area

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Unforgettable harmonies and slick dance moves

An astonishing celebration of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons heads to Hastings’ White Rock Theatre this month.

Walk Like a Man is at the venue on Friday, November 8 (7.30pm), and tickets cost £25-£27. White Rock friends get £4.50 off.

Call the box office on 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk to purchase tickets online.

A spokesperson said: “Walk Like a Man takes you back in time on a musical journey through the incredible career of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, now immortalised in the multi award-winning show Jersey Boys, which has been packing theatres worldwide since its debut in 2005.

“Valli’s unmistakable voice dominated the airwaves for more than two decades with classics such as ‘Sherry’, ‘Let’s Hang On’, ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’, ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’, ‘My Eyes Adored You’, ‘December 63 (Oh What A Night)’, ‘Bye Bye Baby’, ‘Who Loves You’ and many, many more.”

A timeless fairytale from Vienna Festival Ballet

Lovers of classical ballet are invited to a magical production of Snow White at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre on Thursday, November 7 (7.30pm).

Presented by Vienna Festival Ballet, this timeless fairytale features world-class choreography by Barry McGrath.

A spokesperson said: “Based on the traditional Grimm brothers’ story, this ballet incorporates all the important elements – a beautiful girl, an enchanted mirror, a poisoned apple – as hip-hopping dwarves help Snow White find her Prince Charming.”

Tickets cost £24 with various discounts available. Call 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

Ska legends Reel Big Fish play the De La Warr Pavilion

Ska-punk heroes Reel Big Fish play the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, on Saturday, November 9 (7pm, £19.50).

A spokesperson said: “As one of the key mid-90s ska-punk bands to emerge out of Southern California’s third wave ska scene, along with acts like No Doubt and Sublime, Reel Big Fish’s popularity hasn’t faltered over the years. Distinguished by their hyperkinetic stage shows, sarcastic humour, ironic covers of new wave pop songs, and metallic shards of ska, the group continues to tour the world playing shows to a hardcore fanbase that’s as devoted as ever.”

Call 01424 229111 or visit www.dlwp.com.

Count Arthur Strong shares his love of astronomy

Count Arthur Strong is back at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on Friday, November 8 (8pm), with Is There Anybody Out There?

As well as being an all-round TV entertainer, Count Arthur Strong is also a fan of astronomy.

A spokesperson said: “In this, his brand-new show, he seamlessly combines the very best showbiz entertainment you’ll currently ﬁnd, in the world possibly? as he wrestles with some of the big questions that other all-round entertainers shy away from.”

Tickets cost £20.

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult. Call 01424 229111 or visit www.dlwp.com.

Four things to do in the Eastbourne area. Click here to read more.

Eastbourne Choral Society: Handel, Haydn and Mozart at an uplifting autumn show. Click here to read more.

Joe Stilgoe’s Christmas celebration comes to St Mary in the Castle. Click here to read more.

John Lydon heads to White Rock Theatre as part of a unique UK tour. Click here to read more.