Visit inspirational Open Gardens in Winchelsea, Bexhill Old Town, Mountfield and Sedlescombe

Four stunning gardens will be opening their gates for the St Michael’s Hospice Open Garden season during the month of May.

Gardens will be open in Winchelsea on Saturday, May 11; Mountfield on Tuesday, May 14; Bexhill Old Town on Tuesday, May 21, and Sedlescombe on Friday, May 31.

The Open Gardens season will then continue until mid-August.

A hospice spokesperson said: “If you enjoy visiting beautiful gardens or if you are looking for garden inspiration, why not pop along?

“The gardens will serve a delicious selection of refreshments with a fantastic range of stalls, including pre-loved items from the hospice retail team, plant stall and more.

“This year’s Open Garden season is very kindly sponsored by Just Property.”

Visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com/opengardens