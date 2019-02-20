Two and four-legged friends Paws for a Welly Walk in Alexandra Park, Hastings

Dozens of two and four-legged friends gathered together to take part in Paws for a Welly Walk at Alexandra Park, Hastings last weekend.

The event, held on Sunday, February 17, was to raise funds and awareness of the Hearing Dogs for Deaf People charity.

The length of the walk was three miles (5km) and a magnificent array of friendly mutts and their welly-clad owners enjoyed the stroll around the stunning Alexandra park.

In addition to the walk, at the bandstand was a merchandise stand, games, guess the name of the hearing dog, and scrumptious cakes. The prize for the most exciting/adventurous wellies was presented at the end of the day.

Visitors also had the opportunity to meet the Hearing Dogs, and to find out how they make life-changing difference to deaf people.

Organiser of the event, community fundraising manager for Kent, Sussex and South East London Rachel Annetts, says the day was a great success. “We were so lucky with the gorgeous weather and the day couldn’t have gone better,” she said.

“We had nothing but positive comments about what a wonderful day people had.

“It was a great way to find out more about the charity and raise money for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, a charity which helps deaf people leave loneliness behind and reconnect with life.

“Hearing Dogs for Deaf People receives no government funding, so we rely on the kindness of supporters in order to continue training dogs that change the lives of deaf people.

“The support from people coming to the walk has gone a long way in helping us do this. Not only do our dogs alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds, such as the smoke alarm, intruder alarm, oven timer and baby monitor, but they also offer lots of emotional support. This is crucial as many deaf people can experience feelings of isolation and loneliness.

“I couldn’t have put on the Paws for a Welly Walk without the help and support of my wonderful East Sussex volunteering group which is head up by Sally Watson.

“We had 65 people at the event along with their dogs and we are pleased to say that an amazing £1,000 was raised for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People which will go towards changing the lives of deaf people for the better.

“We are planning to host another walk in Autumn so keep your eyes peeled.”

Visit: www.hearingdogs.org.uk