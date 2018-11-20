Here’s when you can park for free in Bexhill, Rye and Battle town centres

Visitors shopping for gifts or attending festive events will be able to park for free in Rother car parks on selected days in the lead up to Christmas.

Rother District Council will again this year be waiving parking charges in its off-street pay and display car parks on three Saturdays to help support local businesses and events to make the most of the festive season.

Pay and display charges will be suspended all day in Bexhill and Rye car parks on December 8, 15 and 22.

In Battle, car parks will be free on November 24 and December 8 and 15.

There will also be a free hour’s parking in Battle on Thursday, December 6 for the town’s late night Christmas shopping event.

Cllr Carl Maynard, leader of Rother District Council, said: “As with every year, it is important that we support businesses as much as possible during the busy Christmas period and, where we can, help residents with their Christmas preparations.

“We hope that offering free parking days will encourage residents and visitors alike to shop locally and, in turn, boost the local economy.”

Concession parking days have been set in conjunction with chambers of commerce, town teams, coastal community groups and traders associations.

Parking rules, including time limits on spaces, will still apply and anyone not complying will still be liable for the standard charge.

More information is available online at www.rother.gov.uk/carparks.

Rother parking problems: What should be done?

Main Bexhill road to close for more than a week

Labour calls on Amber Rudd MP to sort out Universal Credit ‘mess’