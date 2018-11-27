Much-loved Bexhill record store will re-open in new location

A well-loved record shop which closed down earlier this year is set to re-open inside the De La Warr Pavilion.

Music’s Not Dead held a wake event on Sunday (September 16) where scores of musicians came to play live music and show their support, before it closed the doors of its Devonshire Road home for the final time.

However, the popular independent retailer will get a new lease of life inside the De La Warr, from next month.

Music’s Not Dead (MND) will re-open as a ‘pop-up’ on Friday, December 7, in the Café Bar on the first floor.

It will be open seven days a week from 10am to 5pm, and on gig nights selling a wide range of vinyl/labels covering all music tastes.

Del Querns of Music’s Not Dead said: “We’re so happy to re-open Music’s Not Dead inside the beautiful De La Warr Pavilion!

“We can’t wait to get open and see you all again – roll on the December 7.”

Ed Frith, head of Live Programme at DLWP, added: “We are delighted to welcome Music’s Not Dead into the building.

“We look forward to working together and providing the community with a stronger, wider music offer.”

To celebrate the re-opening, there will an in-store launch party featuring The Equatorial Group, Tom Williams (acoustic) and special guests, as well as DJ Jonny Morris. The launch will take place on Friday, December 7 from 7pm. Entry is free, there is no need to book, and the bar will stay open until 11pm.

Music’s Not Dead became an institution in Bexhill town centre, opening seven years ago and hosting more than 70 gigs with artists from across the world.

Del cited a number of reasons for the closure, including reduced footfall in the town and ‘abuse by big companies of the tax system making running an independent shop very hard when the margins are so tight’.

To get in touch with Del, email delquerns@hotmail.com or call 07903 731371.

