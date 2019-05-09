Bexhill memorial bench targeted by vandals

A group of volunteers working to restore St Mary’s Wood are appealing for information after a memorial bench dedicated to a former councillor was vandalised.

Some time around May 4, the backrest to a bench erected following the death of Stuart Earl – who devoted himself wholeheartedly to the service of the people of his home town before his death in October 2018 – was scratched and carved.

A bird table in the woods was also damaged in the same incident when a large log was used to smash its mount.

Cyril Burnett, a committee member with the Friends of St Mary’s Wood, called it an act of ‘wanton vandalism’.

He added: “We are a group of volunteers who spend every third Saturday spending time trying to bring these woods back to a nice place to visit – a nice place to walk around and feel comfortable.

“We have heard from people that they are pleased with the work we are doing but it is so sad to see these acts of mindless vandalism.”

Cyril said this is the latest act of vandalism at St Mary’s Wood in a growing list which includes the poisoning and killing of an oak tree.

He said the group of volunteers – of which most are in their 70s – are looking for younger volunteers to help out.

He added: “We are a group of Bexhill residents who do not want to see the woods destroyed. We want to keep it for the people of Bexhill.

“We are all 70 years old plus. We are doing this in our spare time for the people of Bexhill but we’re not getting any younger.

“We are trying to encourage younger people to come along every third Saturday to help out. When we are unable to continue, they can carry on our work.”

If you are interested in volunteering some time to help out, please visit www.stmaryswood.co.uk for more information.

