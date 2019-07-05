Large police search for Bexhill burglary suspects

The police helicopter was called to Bexhill to help search for a group of four young men who were believed to have broken into a domestic garage.

Police said burglars fled after being disturbed breaking into a domestic garage in Long Avenue, Bexhill, at around 1.30am on Thursday (July 4).

The garage’s door lock had been broken and a wall damaged, causing the owner’s dog to bark and alert him to the intruders.

A police spokesman said: “One of a group of four young men believed to have been involved, a boy aged 15, was caught by the owner and arrested by police on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

“Others in the group, thought to be in their late teens or early 20s, were believed to have left the scene in a black Audi A3 hatchback, which failed to stop for officers.”

Despite an area search, supported by a helicopter from the National Police Air Service, the vehicle was not immediately traced, police added. It was later found abandoned in Rafati Way, Bexhill.

Police said officers investigating the burglary have not ruled out the possibility that an attempt to enter another garage nearby at around the same time may be linked.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sussex Police online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us or phone 101, quoting serial 93 of 04/07.

See more:

Human faeces and rubbish found after travellers leave Bexhill site

Three arrested after man dies outside St Leonards Sainsbury’s

Hastings man’s anger after ambulance fails to come after fall