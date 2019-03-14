Intruders at Bexhill farm steal 2000 litres of tractor diesel

Intruders entered a farm in Bexhill and stole up to 2,000 litres of red tractor diesel, according to police.

The incident took place at a farm in Sandhurst Lane, Bexhill, on Wednesday (March 6).

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting reference 0619 06/03.

Elsewhere in Rother, three wood burners were stolen from an outbuilding on a farm in Ewhurst in Robertsbridge, according to police.

Witnesses to the incident on Friday should contact police quoting 0355 08/03.

Another farm in Robertsbridge was entered last Monday.

Intruders forcefully broke into 18 storage containers at the farm on the A21 at Johns Cross.

Police do not have a list of what had been stolen at this time, but asked anyone with information to contact them quoting 0247 04/03.

A police spokesman said: "If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident please contact us online, email us at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.

"Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

SEE MORE: Stolen Triumph motorcycle was driven dangerously through Hastings

Britain’s Got Talent stars visit Hastings to deliver anti-drugs message

Bexhill MP says ‘I’d be fired’ if he votes against government whip to extend Article 50