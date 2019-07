Police have named a man who died on Bexhill seafront.

The body was found in De La Warr Parade, Bexhill, at 5.25am on Wednesday (July 17).

Police said he had been formally identified as 78-year-old local man Trevor Dennis.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and has been passed to the coroner’s officer.

Police confirmed next of kin have been informed.

Related stories:

Body found on Bexhill seafront