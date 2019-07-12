Reunion event for Bexhill High School class

A Bexhill High School reunion event will be held later this year.

The event, for the class of 1976, will be held at the Cooden Beach Golf Club on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Organiser Lyn Bollen (née Rawlins) said: “We thought it would nice to have a reunion this year as we are all approaching the big 60 between September 2019 and August 2020.

“We have set up a Facebook group – https://www.facebook.com/groups/470499517108927/ – for people to join. People can also contact me via this email address: oddsandsodsbox@gmail.com.”

