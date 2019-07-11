Sovereign Harbour Cineworld prepares to close

Cineworld at Sovereign Harbour will close its doors for the final time today (Thursday, July 11).

The cinema will shut after its last screening at 8.40pm, ahead of the opening of Cineworld’s new cinema in Eastbourne’s The Beacon shopping centre tomorrow (Friday).

The decision to close the cinema at The Crumbles and open a new one in Eastbourne town centre was met with a mixed reaction from members of the public.

Mary Pilkerton wrote: “Why couldn’t we have both? I prefer to go to the Crumbles, the town is a mess.”

Martyn White said: “Very strange to go from the harbour – a decent sized cinema in a great location – to the new location in town.”

READ MORE:

• Bexhill rowers celebrate 10th anniversary of Indian Ocean race success

• Trust set up in Bexhill boy’s memory helps revamp children’s ward at Conquest Hospital

• Rother Police investigating after bogus officer forces couple to withdraw £13,000

But Jake Robert said: “So happy to get one in town. The one at the harbour was well below par.”

The new cinema will open at 12pm on July 12 and will show Toy Story 4, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Disney’s new remake of The Lion King – when it releases on Friday (July 19).

Found on the top floor of The Beacon, it offers eight new ‘state-of-the-art’ screens with the latest laser projector technology. However, there is no IMAX screen.

There is a total of 1,552 seats (including wheel chair spaces), with the biggest screen (Screen 2) being able to seat 327 and the smallest for intimate gatherings at 34.

For refreshments, there is the usual pick ‘n’ mix counter as well as a Baskin Robbins counter offering a selection of ice creams.

Others said they would miss the ease of parking. The cost at The Beacon will be a flat rate of £1 after 6pm.

Customers using the car park will be able to use the lifts and stairs near Sainsbury’s and walk through.