Little Common collision: Young child taken to hospital

A young child was taken to hospital after being hurt by a vehicle, the ambulance service confirmed.

Paramedics were called to the A259 Little Common Road between Peartree Lane and Green Lane at 3.40pm on Tuesday (March 5).

A spokesman said they were responding to reports a young child had been hurt in a collison with a vehicle.

The spokesman added: “Ambulance crews attended the scene and the child was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Conquest Hospital.

“The child’s injuries were not thought to be serious at the time.”

