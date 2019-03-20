North Bexhill Access Road given new name

The North Bexhill Access Road to the north-west of Bexhill has been given a new name.

The new road, which opened last Monday (March 11), connects the Combe Valley Way (also known as the Bexhill-Hastings Link Road) through to Ninfield Road (the A269), just south of its junction with Freezeland Lane.

Haven Brook Avenue. Picture: Sea Change Sussex

The new road will now be known as Haven Brook Avenue.

It was developed by regeneration company Sea Change Sussex.

It includes a wide footpath and cycleway along its whole length, connecting to the ‘greenway’ that runs parallel to Combe Valley Way.

The new road is designed to reduce congestion around Sidley and improve journey times, said Sea Change Sussex.

It also provides access to further development land, enabling Sea Change to create additional business premises.

Sea Change Sussex said: “As well as connecting to Combe Valley Way and Ninfield Road via new roundabouts, the North Bexhill Access Road links to Watermill Lane, enabling people to travel from Crowhurst and Catsfield to Sidley, Bexhill and Hastings, and vice versa.

“While the southern (Sidley) end of Watermill Lane provides no vehicle access to the North Bexhill Access Road nor to the northern part of Watermill Lane, Sea Change has created a through-path and crossing for pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders.

“Buckholt Lane is now a no-through route beyond Oak Tree Farm for vehicles travelling from its southern end, although there is still through-access for pedestrians and cyclists via a new crossing.

“Properties along the northern end of Buckholt Lane can be accessed by vehicles via a roundabout on the North Bexhill Access Road.

“Sea Change expanded the road construction project to include the simultaneous installation of a strategic water main and a high-voltage electricity supply to serve future businesses in the area, avoiding the need for disruption at a later date.”

The North Bexhill Access Road has been a working name while the road has been under development, with Rother District Council set to give the road a permanent name.

Construction of the new road started in the summer of 2016 and experienced a number of delays before it was fully opened last week.

