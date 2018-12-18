Have you seen missing Bexhill man Simon Griffiths?

A man who has been reported missing from Bexhill has not been seen since the end of November, police said.

Simon Griffiths, 48, is described as ‘keeping himself to himself’ but he was last seen at his home in the town on November 28.

He is white, 5ft 6in, of stocky build with receding auburn hair.

If you have seen him or you know of his whereabouts, please report online or call 101 quoting serial 564 of 14/12.

