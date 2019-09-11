Rother urged to declare climate emergency

Rother District Council will be asked to declare a climate emergency at its meeting on Monday (September 16).

The Rother District Council Alliance will put forward a motion requesting members agree to do whatever is within the council’s powers to make Rother district carbon neutral by 2030, and to call on Central Government to grant whatever powers are necessary to facilitate this.

The motion will be proposed by Cllr Kathryn Field and seconded by Cllr Polly Gray. Cllr Field said: “We are already seeing the effects of increased global temperatures and it is essential we use our powers and policies play our part locally to stop the runaway damage to our planet.”

Cllr Gray added: “We should all be appalled at the health problems associated with extreme heat, drought and flooding and understand that it is the duty of all of us to change our habits to mitigate these problems.”

Cllr Sue Prochak said: “It is the duty of all of us to work to change the environment for the good of everyone.

“Poor health and increased fuel costs which will result from global warming are not acceptable. Government at all levels, local and national, are uniquely placed to lead the world in reducing carbon emissions.”

Cllr Lynn Langlands added: “We are the keepers of this planet and it is incumbent on us all to ensure that future generations can inherit a sustainable world.

“Many of us are fortunate not to be feeling the effects of climate change directly at this time but that is no excuse not to act.”

The council is developing an Environment Policy and this Notice of Motion, if agreed, will play a large part in helping to design the policy. The members moving this motion hope young people will come and listen to the debate, to be held at Bexhill Town Hall from 6.30pm on Monday evening.