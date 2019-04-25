Charity to celebrate 70 years with free vintage event in Bexhill

Age UK East Sussex is marking its 70th anniversary with a free weekend of entertainment in Bexhill next month.

The charity will host a Vintage Spring Fair on the Metropole Lawns, next to the De La Warr Pavilion, on May 18 and 19, from 10am to 5pm.

Susan St Nicholas will be providing entertainment at the event

Taking inspiration from the era when Age UK East Sussex was established, the Vintage Spring Fair will be packed full of entertainment, shopping, food and fashion, including performances by Susan St Nicholas and Nick James, a vintage fashion show, traditional children’s fairground, artisan hot food stalls and the much-loved Harvey’s Brewery horses.

The event will also be a great opportunity for visitors to find out more about the many services the charity offers to older people in East Sussex, including invaluable advice on financial issues such as social welfare benefits, how to protect themselves from scams, and health services.

All of this help is available via Age UK East Sussex’s new mobile information and advice resource centre vehicle which travels around the county to help vulnerable older people in hard to reach and rural locations.

Age UK East Sussex head of fundraising and marketing David Hannam said: “The aim of this event is to bring together all the other charities, organisations and small businesses that we work with from across the county and raise awareness of the work we do and how older people can access our services. And we’re also aiming to have a lot of fun at the same time.”

An important aspect of Age UK East Sussex’s work involves campaigning to bring about positive change in government policy affecting older people and efforts to raise awareness of potential dangers such as financial scams.

At the Vintage Spring Fair this important message is combined with a delicious serving of ‘Phish & Chips’ thanks to mobile catering van The Frying Squad which, in collaboration with Santander, travels around the country delivering valuable advice on how to avoid the millions of phishing emails, texts and phone calls that cause misery for many older people every year.

Visitors to the fair can also join in with chair-based exercise sessions, a dementia-friendly singalong and a sensory quiet space for those who suffer from autism and other neurological illnesses.

Email adam.wilkins@ageukeastsussex.org.uk to have a stall or volunteer at the event.